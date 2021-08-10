Everton’s Alex Iwobi has left the club, and Moise Kean has been linked with a move to Romelu Lukaku.

Everton’s pre-season campaign is almost over, and the focus will now shift to the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Goodison Park in recent weeks, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Blues.

Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Demarai Gray have already joined Rafa Benitez’s team, but who else will join before the deadline?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Everton striker Moise Kean.

The Daily Mail is a British newspaper.

Inter Milan is looking into the prospect of signing Kean this month, according to the report.

Inter are expected to lose Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, leaving them in need of a new striker, and Kean has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

After spending last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, the Blues striker is back at Goodison Park.

Everton forward Alex Iwobi.

Tuttomercatoweb is an Italian news organization.

According to the report, Serie A team Atalanta is interested in signing Iwobi.

They went on to add that the Blues forward’s price tag is too high for Atalanta.

Bertrand Traore of Aston Villa and Takumi Minamino of Liverpool have also been considered, although Iwobi is also a contender.

Atalanta are rumored to be seeking for a new forward this summer, with Iwobi being included on a four-player shortlist.

Lazio forward Joaquin Correa.

Tuttomercatoweb is an Italian news organization.

Everton’s proposal for the Serie A playmaker has been rejected, according to the report.

The Blues’ offer was rejected by the Serie A club because it was below their asking price, according to the report.

Arsenal is also said to have made an offer to sign Correa.

While the article does not specify how much Everton has bid for the forward, it has been suggested that Lazio is looking for roughly £21 million to £25 million for him.