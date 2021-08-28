Everton’s acquisitions impress analysts, sending a message to Rafa Benitez.

Everton has had a promising start to the 2020/21 season thus far.

New contracts have been signed. Despite being labeled as mediocre purchases by some, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray have shown their quality in their first few weeks at Goodison Park.

After guiding Everton to a midweek Carabao Cup victory against Huddersfield Town, Rafa Benitez has maintained his unblemished start to the season, and optimism is growing that the Blues will have a successful season.

Everton has received widespread appreciation for their recruitment and management hire, as evidenced by media punditry.

We’ve compiled a list of Toffees-related comments for you below.

Carragher was eager to defend Benitez’s appointment last month.

The advent of the Spaniard sparked controversy among fans, but the former Liverpool defender seemed unconcerned with suggestions that the 61-year-old was the wrong man for the position.

“He went to Napoli, and this isn’t just me defending Rafa Benitez, my previous manager; I just don’t like it, and I believe people are fairly disrespectful of managers,” Carragher stated on the All Together Now Podcast.

“Did you expect Rafa Benitez to win trophies at Newcastle when you first met him? That hasn’t happened since 1960…

“He was at Napoli at a time when Juventus dominated everything, and he defeated them in a cup final. As Everton manager, you’ll want him to accomplish just that.

“He went to Chelsea, but only stayed for six months. He also took home the Europa League title. I’m not sure what you’re expecting him to do.”

But it isn’t just Benitez who has been praised.

Many have praised Gray’s efforts since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, and he attracted Martin Keown’s attention after scoring against Leeds United last weekend.

“Since he’s been there, he’s been inspirational; last week, he was blasting crosses in,” the Arsenal invincible stated.

“What a fantastic signing for Everton. Fingers crossed he can continue to score for Everton, who are having a fantastic season.”

Kevin Campbell was happy with the Toffees’ transfer deals as well, but he focused on the club’s outgoings rather than the club’s spectacular signings.

“Summary comes to an end.”