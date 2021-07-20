Everton’s acceptance as best position named is called into question by Andros Townsend.

Andros Townsend has spoken out about his preferred position and his desire to disprove rumors that he could be a “squad player” at Everton.

On Tuesday afternoon, the winger became Rafa Benitez’s first signing as Blues boss, signing a two-year deal that would keep him at Goodison Park until June 2023.

After his contract with Crystal Palace expired in the summer, the 30-year-old joins the club on a free transfer, ending a five-year spell with the Eagles.

Many Everton fans have identified wide spaces as a vital area for improvement this summer, and the new man feels he can provide that.

“I think I’m more versatile now,” Townsend said on the club’s official YouTube page.

“My preferred position is on the right side because it allows me to come in on my left foot while also allowing me to go down the line and cross the ball with my right foot.

“So I think I’m better on the right, but if the manager wants me on the left, I’m more than capable – or in the center, or in goal, or at left-back or centre-back!

“I’ll play wherever he wants me to play. But it’s on the right that I feel most at ease.”

Benitez stressed the importance of Everton providing great service for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in his first press conference as Blues boss last week.

And Townsend feels he can use his past knowledge to ensure that the striker receives the greatest crosses possible throughout the season.

Townsend continued, “I think that’s probably the biggest reason why I’m here.”

“Last season, I worked incredibly well with Christian Benteke, another big man. I assisted him score goals by getting a lot of balls into the area.

“Hopefully, if I can repeat my performance from last season – now with Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front – it will be a great season not only for myself, but also for Dominic, whoever else plays up front, and Everton.”

Townsend also made it clear that he will not be joining Everton as a “squad player.”

