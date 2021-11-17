Everton’s £18 million ‘black hole’ is a huge concern during Farhad Moshiri’s rule.

Everton has been ranked as one of England’s most wasteful clubs when it comes to money paid out to terminated managers, according to a survey.

When it came to overall money paid out (in pay rather than compensation) to fired managers over the last decade, the Blues were ranked sixth.

Managerial Payouts, a study conducted by 101 Great Goals, determined the total amount of money earned by every Premier League manager sacked since the start of the 2011/12 season by multiplying each manager’s daily compensation by the total number of days in charge.

The analysis indicates which managers made the most money while performing poorly in their jobs, and breaks down each manager by the total amount paid each game and per win, as well as whose clubs have handed out the most, using contract facts taken from press articles and Transfermarkt.

Only managers who have been fired and their most recent contracts were counted.

With an estimated outlay of £85,919,178, Tottenham Hotspur paid out the most to fired managers.

Chelsea came in second place with £67,835,068 while Manchester United followed in third place with £54,563,562.

West Ham United came in fourth place with £35,089,808, nearly twice as much as Everton in fifth place with £18,293,151, and League One Sunderland in sixth place with £12,400,000.

Everton’s fired managers lasted an average of 87 games or 701 days in command, costing the club £612,207 per triumph, according to the figures.

Jose Mourinho earned the most money of any dismissed Premier League manager in the last ten years.

He was paid an average of £42,192 a day (£41,096 at Tottenham Hotspur, £49,315 at Manchester United, and £36,164 at Chelsea), and he managed for 2,315 days in total.

This translates to £97,674,480 in total wages across the three jobs, including a massive aggregate compensation of about £46,200,000, making him the most expensive manager in Premier League history.

The list also includes two past Everton managers who were hired and fired by Farhad Moshiri.

During that time, Sam Allardyce was said to have earned £12 million, while Ronald Koeman was said to have been paid.