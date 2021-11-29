Everton wins 1-0. Manchester United’s ‘best result’ has been celebrated, but do you agree?

Typically, 1-0 victories aren’t cause for celebration.

Unremarkable. Routine. This is standard fare.

Even when they play Manchester United, which is always a pleasant scalp to take, a 1-0 victory isn’t always a scoreline that fans will romanticize.

Everton had beaten Manchester United 1-0 previously, have done so since, and will do so again, but on May 20, 1995, at Wembley – the old Wembley – the Blues didn’t just get a deserving win; they also got their hands on the FA Cup.

It is the last piece of trophy that this magnificent club has raised as we write this. The most recent trophy in the cabinet, with a score that elicits conflicting feelings.

One-nil. Manchester United is a football club based in England. Wembley. Ninety-five. It’s a depressing reminder of Everton’s long period without a trophy, but it’s also a chance for Blues to recall, reflect, and celebrate a fantastic day.

This wasn’t your typical 1-0 victory. And while Everton has been engaged in some wild score lines since then – 5-4, 4-4, 6-2, and 6-3 in recent seasons – and games when 3-0 or 2-0 has been enough to beat Liverpool, the most slim of victories will be remembered the most.

Paul Rideout’s name is inscribed in the annals of history. In the 30th minute, his header on the rebound of a Graham Stuart shot that had hit the bar (he is constantly reminded that he could have scored!) broke the deadlock and would ultimately decide the FA Cup final.

What a retaliation. Matt Jackson, Anders Limpar, into the box to Stuart, the bar, oh no, he’s missed, but wait, there’s Rideout, the leap, Schmeichel can’t get back over, won’t get back across….1-0! Rideout celebrates by speeding away. An hour, against the best team in the country, at Wembley, the old Wembley with the big pitch, the hold on.

And, less than two weeks before the FA Cup final, this team had only just achieved their Premier League survival in the penultimate game of the season.

The script, on the other hand, was devoured by the Dogs of War.

