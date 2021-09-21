Everton winger was snatched from Liverpool, Duncan Ferguson stabbed him in the heart, and he was left paying to train following his release.

There’s no need to paint a picture of the occasion for Stephen Duke-McKenna because he retells the narrative so effectively and with such color.

When asked to recall the day he and a group of Everton’s other under-18s learned they would be traveling to Cyprus as part of the first-team squad’s Europa League encounter in late 2017, Duke-McKenna delivered.

He tells The Washington Newsday over Zoom, “It’s a funny story.”

“We were going to start training, passing the ball, and getting ready to warm up. One of the first-team fitness men came down and told to four of us, ‘Come with me.’

“They were ready to inform us about contracts, and we thought to ourselves, ‘They are going to tell us, they are going to tell us.’ We were asking things like, “Do we need our boots?” but he didn’t say anything except, “Just follow me.”

“When we got halfway around the training ground, we noticed the first-team doors and entered them. ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ we wonder.

“After that, we went into a room with David Unsworth and two other people,” says the narrator. It was a serious situation. We had no idea what was going on until they told us, “Right, first and foremost, let me get this out of the way: you’re going to Cyprus with the first team for the Europa League.”

“My heart started racing, and I kept smiling, but I kept telling myself, ‘Don’t start laughing.’

“I was out of breath; it was my dream, yet I was about to start bouncing around.”

“Then he remarked, ‘This is an opportunity; you’ve been doing a fantastic job.’ You might be able to get along. Prepare yourself and go have a good time.’

“But try not to tell anybody,” he added. But none of us paid attention; as soon as we exited the building, we were on our phones, calling our friends and uncles. ‘I’m going to the Europa League, lad,’ says the player. ‘You messin’?’ said my uncle. ‘Are you joking?’ ‘I swear to you,’ says the narrator.

“That’s how we discovered it, but we assumed it had something to do with contracts, either obtaining it early or being released. That’s.” “The summary comes to an end.”