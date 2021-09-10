Everton will pay respect to the murdered father and daughter during their match against Burnley.

Everton FC will pay tribute at Goodinson Park to two passionate supporters who were cruelly killed in the Plymouth shootings.

Gunman Jake Davison shot Lee Martyn and his three-year-old daughter Sophie while they were walking their dog last month on Thursday, August 12.

According to PlymouthLive, the 43-year-old father was a lifetime Everton supporter who was known for ‘giving plenty of banter’ on the Everton and Liverpool Facebook sites.

Lee’s family characterized him as having a fervent love for all things football, but his heart belonged to only one team: Everton FC.

The football club will now pay respect to the ‘proud Evertonians’ by displaying a photograph of Lee and his daughter Sophie on the big screen during the game’s 43rd minute.

“Everton’s home game against Burnley on Monday night will see the Club pay its respects to Evertonians Lee Martyn and daughter Sophie, who were sadly slain in the Plymouth killings last month,” according to a post on the Everton FC website.

“In the 43rd minute of the match, a tribute to passionate Blue Lee, 43, and three-year-old Sophie will be shown on the large screen inside Goodison Park.

“Everyone connected with Everton Football Club is thinking of Becky, Cayden, and their entire family.”

“There are things you strive to be in life, and we can fairly say you’d find them in Lee,” their family stated in a tribute to Lee and Sophie.

“He was a popular and well-liked Evertonian in Plymouth, a true family man and great friend with the sweetest heart.

“Lee was an ardent Everton supporter who was well-known for his witty banter on the Everton and Liverpool Facebook pages and social media!

“Despite moving around the country as a child, Lee’s passion and affection for his football club never faded, thanks to his grandfather, a Scouser and lifelong Everton supporter.

“Lee was a real Blue with a fervent love for all things football, especially Everton Football Club.

