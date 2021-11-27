Everton will have a different matchday experience as a reminder of Bramley-Moore Dock is issued.

Evertonians haven’t had much to rejoice about in recent weeks, but the possibility of an away day at a new venue is always appealing to fans, and that’s exactly what this Sunday’s trip to Brentford offers.

The Blues will make their first journey to the Brentford Community Stadium, which will be their 58th away stadium in over three decades in the Premier League.

Of course, the Bees’ previous home Griffin Park was famous for having a pub in each of its four corners – The Griffin, The Princess Royal, The New Inn, and The Royal Oak (from 2019) – but while some fans still prefer to have a pre-match drink close to what was the club’s spiritual home for 116 years (three remain, The Princess Royal has now gone), the atmosphere around the new stadium is quite different.

Given the current construction work on their own new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, Everton’s move to the Premier League’s newest facility is obviously more poignant.

Brentford’s transition illustrates the club’s recent upward mobility, despite the fact that they have barely moved a mile in terms of geography.

“Given the type of club that we are, we’re known by our local rivals, particularly Queens Park Rangers, as ‘Tin pot’ Brentford,” Brentford fan and BBC producer Simon Hughes told The Washington Newsday last season.

“Brentford isn’t the most upscale neighborhood in west London, but it’s undergoing a massive transformation.”

“The club’s recent success since Matthew Benham bought it, the construction of the new stadium, and the revitalization of Brentford as a community have all come together.”

“While it isn’t a fashionable neighborhood, it is currently very much ‘on the rise.'”

The new stadium is close to Kew Bridge, in a more affluent portion of west London.”

“A lot of fans were anxious because Griffin Park is considered as our club for our community, and it may be lost in the transfer to the new stadium,” he continued, “but there was enormous acknowledgement – especially as the quality of the football we’ve been playing has improved – that Griffin Park was.””

