Everton will find out who their EFL Trophy opponents are after declining an invitation last season.

Everton will find out who they will play in the EFL Trophy this season today.

The Blues have returned to the competition after declining an invitation last season due to schedule conflicts.

The draw for the Papa John’s Trophy group stages will take place at 4:30pm, and Everton will learn which three Football League clubs they will meet.

Last season, the Blues decided not to play an under-21s team since the fixtures overlapped with international breaks, leaving the club with teams that would have struggled to compete.

Everton, though, is back in the competition this season, and they are joined by Leeds, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Wolves in the Northern portion of the draw.

The Football League clubs have already been assigned to groups A-H, with Everton and the other Premier League clubs filling in as the fourth team in each.