Everton unveil a teaser image as fans speculate on the home kit for the 2021/22 season.

Everton have teased fans with a teaser image on their Twitter account, leading to speculation over the club’s new home kit.

On Thursday evening, the Blues shared a pattern on social media, with two-tone lines strewn throughout the image and no text to explain it – but with kit supplier hummel included in the tweet.

Many Evertonians in the comments wondered if the image was referring to the club’s 2021/22 home kit, which has yet to be released.

Everton and hummel are already in their second year of partnership, and the away kit for the 2018 season has already been published.

The Black Watch-inspired shirt, which included a “burnt orange” sash across the front, was a fan favorite, and the players wore it for the first time in the final match of the 2020/21 season versus Man City at the Etihad.

Since then, fans have been speculating on when they could see the current home jersey, with many assuming that this teaser image is linked to the new uniform.