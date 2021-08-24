Everton transfers: Thierry Small joins a new club following Lorenzo Insigne’s plea.

Everton’s transfer business has been a success so far this summer.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have made immediate contributions to the club, whereas Asmir Begovic may have to wait a while to prove his worth.

Rafael Benitez is taking his time putting together his ideal starting lineup, and there could be more additions before the transfer deadline.

But who has been connected with a transfer to Goodison Park?

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Everton rumors.

Small, Thierry.

The Sporting.

Southampton are the frontrunners in the race to sign Thierry Small, who just had his Everton scholarship terminated.

Small declined to return to pre-season training as a sign that he intended to leave Goodison Park this summer, and now he has gotten his wish.

The 17-year-old is now on the search for a new club, with the Saints thought to have beaten off competition from Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Chelsea to reach an agreement.

If this is the case, the Blues and Ralph Hasenhuttl will have to agree on a compensation price.

Insigne, Lorenzo.

DAZN, courtesy of CalcioNews24.

In the midst of increasing transfer rumours, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has urged Lorenzo Insigne not to leave this summer.

Everton has been mentioned as a possible destination for the 30-year-old forward, who would reconnect with Benitez at Goodison Park if he made the transfer.

However, Koulibaly believes that this will not be the case, and that his current team-mate will stay in Naples.

“We want him to stay here,” the Senegalese defender stated emphatically.

“I understand that having a contract with only one year left on it is difficult, but (Insigne) is focused on Napoli. He requires public emotion, which we witnessed tonight (against Venezia).”