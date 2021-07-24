Everton transfers: Bernard is expected to leave Goodison Park, while the Blues are interested in Salomon Rondon.

Everton has landed in the United States for pre-season training ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Blues are focused on the first season of the Rafa Benitez era, with two additions now under their belt and the Premier League season getting closer.

But, as he prepares for his return to the Premier League, might the new manager make any more additions to his squad?

Here, we examine the most recent rumors and assign a probability rating to the rumored moves…

Bernard

MailOnline

According to MailOnline, Everton midfielder Bernard is ready to leave Goodison Park.

The attacker is reportedly in negotiations with a number of clubs in the United Arab Emirates about a summer transfer.

After struggling with consistency and falling out of favor with Carlo Ancelotti last season, the 28-year-old only started three league games.

Bernard’s contract is coming to an end, and the Blues are apparently looking to cash in on the man they signed for free in 2018.

Gollini, Pierluigi

Pierluigi Gollini, a rumoured Everton target, had the first part of his medical yesterday at Tottenham.

According to Romano, the goalkeeper has joined Spurs on loan until June 2022, with a €15 million buyout option.

The Blues made a bid to sign the Italian last week, according to Calciomercato.

After impressing in Serie A and the Champions League last season, Tottenham surged in to beat Benitez’s team to the goalkeeper.

Rondon, Salomon

According to Alan Myers, Everton may have expressed interest in signing ex-Newcastle and West Brom striker Salomon Rondon this summer.

The Sky Sports journalist stated that he “heard there was interest” in the 31-year-old, but that “nothing from anyone who would know” has been received.

During a loan stay at St James’ Park in 2018/19, Rondon thrived under Benitez, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 33 matches.

Although there does not appear to be a strong connection with Rondon, Benitez has already demonstrated his desire to reunite with former teammates by signing Andros Townsend.