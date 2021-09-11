Everton transfers: Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ interest has been rekindled, according to Sean Longstaff’s prediction.

Everton had a successful summer transfer window.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have both had good starts to their careers at the club and will be hoping to keep up their good form throughout the Premier League season.

Everton, on the other hand, missed out on a right-back after failing to sign Nathan Patterson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Rafa Benitez will have to wait until the January transfer window to make any moves, but he is already being linked with targets.

Here’s a rundown of the most recent Everton transfer rumors.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal.

In the January transfer window, Everton are expected to revive their interest in Maitland-Niles.

The Blues were connected with a late summer transfer for the 24-year-old, but were unable to reach an agreement with the Gunners.

After Arsenal denied his attempts to leave the club, Maitland-Niles expressed his dissatisfaction on Instagram, writing, “All I want to do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m going to play.”

Everton have not given up hope of a deal, according to a recent report, and will try to obtain Maitland-Niles’ talents on a permanent basis in the next window.

Donny van de Beek is a midfielder for Manchester United.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has stated that the club did not have “too many chances” to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on a loan deal this summer.

The Dutch international has surfaced as a transfer target for the Blues, and in a recent interview, he was quizzed about how close he came to joining Everton on loan.

As he described the Toffees’ stance on the transfer links, Benitez played down the possibility of a deal.

“I think it was difficult for us to get Van de Beek because it was at the end of the window,” he said.

“All the agents have thrown a lot of names out in the previous couple of days. He was one of these names, and he is a good player, but I don’t think we had a lot of chances with him.”

Sean Longstaff is a Newcastle United midfielder.

Kevin Campbell, a former Everton striker, believes the Blues will sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff on a free transfer.