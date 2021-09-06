Everton transfer talks with Marcel Brands have been confirmed by Donny van de Beek’s agent.

Donny van de Beek’s agent has stated that the midfielder has conducted conversations with Everton about a transfer.

Since joining the Red Devils from Ajax last summer, Van de Beek has been forced to settle for a supporting position, prompting suspicion that he could leave.

Several clubs, including Everton, Arsenal, and Inter Milan, have been connected with the Netherlands international.

Last season, the 24-year-old made just four Premier League starts and is yet to play in the top level in United’s first three games this season.

Guido Albers, Van de Beek’s agent, claims to have met with Everton director of football Marcel Brands to discuss bringing the player to Goodison Park.

Albers goes on to state that United opposed the trade, forcing the player to stay at Old Trafford.

Albers is cited as saying to Ziggo Sport, via The Express, “Cristiano arrived on Friday, which we knew was bad news for us.”

“Pogba is a left-sided player, and Cristiano’s arrival means another midfielder, with Pogba shifting away from the left.

“We spoke with Solskjr and the board of directors.

“We decided to look for a club on our own, and our quest led us to Everton. With Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri, we began discussions.

“We received a call from Solskjr and the club on Monday night [the night before deadline day]telling us that a move was out of the question and that he had to report to training the next morning.

“From this point of view, we have declared that Donny is neither a Carabao Cup or FA Cup player, and that he would only participate in European games.

“Donny traveled to the Premier League in England to play.

“Compared to last summer, the way the talk went this time [with Solskjr], things are lot more evident now.

“I am confident that Donny will be given his shot now.

“During the summer, Donny put forth a lot of effort. He only had a week off. He spent the remainder of the summer getting in shape. He is completely prepared.”