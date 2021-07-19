Everton transfer rumours include Philippe Coutinho and Demarai Gray.

Everton’s Premier League season came to an end with a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, the league winners.

The Blues concluded the season in 10th place, eight points outside of the Champions League places, as a result of their performance at the Etihad.

Everton have been connected with targets all across the world since that result, as Rafa Benitez wants to reinforce his team.

With the Premier League season just around the corner, the Spaniard will be looking to strengthen his Everton squad ahead of his debut season in charge at Goodison Park.

Here, we examine the most recent rumors and assign a probability rating to the rumored moves…

Demarai Gray of Bayer Leverkusen.

The Times’ Paul Joyce.

According to the report, Rafa Benitez is close to completing a deal for the former Leicester City player.

According to reports, the 25-year-old has a £1.5 million departure option in his Leverkusen deal after joining the German club from Leicester in January.

Unlike Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend, Gray is not expected to sign a contract anytime soon, according to The Washington Newsday.

Philippe Coutinho, a Barcelona player.

Francesc Aguilar, a journalist with Mundo Deportivo.

Everton, Liverpool, and Wolves, according to Aguilar, are still interested in signing the Brazilian this summer.

In January 2018, the forward signed a club-record deal with Barcelona, but he has struggled to replicate his Anfield success in Spain.

Coutinho started the season brightly after being given a second chance at Camp Nou by Ronald Koeman last summer, but has not played since rupturing his meniscus in December.

According to reports in Spain during the last few months, Barcelona will try to transfer Coutinho this summer as new president Joan Laporta seeks a roster overhaul, with Everton being connected with the playmaker in recent months.

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal.

The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland.

Chukwueze has been thoroughly evaluated by Everton’s scouts, who have given him favorable comments.

According to the report, Chukwueze is now on the club’s transfer shortlist for this summer. “The summary has come to an end.”