Everton transfer news: Allan Saint-Maximin is a target, and Richarlison is on his way out.

Rafa Benitez, Everton’s new manager, will begin to iron out the flaws in his squad as the season approaches.

This summer, a slew of names have been linked with moves to and from Goodison Park.

So, here’s your most recent transfer round-up from the last 24 hours.

Denzel Dumfries is a character in the film Denzel Dumfries

Sport Observer (via Corriere dello Sport)

According to the article, Denzel Dumfries’ agent, Mino Raiola, is attempting to move his client out of PSV Eindhoven.

It goes on to say that Benitez and the Toffees are “following him” as they try to reach an agreement.

They claim that the Dutch international prefers Inter Milan to Goodison Park and that this has been communicated to all parties.

Richarlison

The reflection in the mirror.

Everton fans will be disappointed by reports linking fan favorite Richarlison with a move to Real Madrid, with the Toffees’ former manager, Carlo Ancelotti, apparently keen in reconciling with him in Spain.

According to the Mirror, a deal to bring Richarlison to Madrid could be difficult because to the financial challenges faced by major European clubs as a result of the current Covid-19 outbreak.

Everton signed Richarlison for £35 million in 2018, and it will take a lot more than that to convince them to sell one of their most valued assets.

Allan Saint-Maximin is a character in the film Allan Saint-Maximin

The Reflection

There is a knock-on effect with almost every deal, and Everton’s predicament is no exception.

According to the Mirror, if Everton agrees to let Richarlison depart for a reasonable fee, Benitez may pay a visit to his previous club Newcastle United in the hopes of completing a deal for Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 24-year-old was given a lucrative six-year contract by the Magpies last October, which means that, like Richarlison, luring him away from Tyneside could be difficult.