Everton teenager in contention for Huddersfield League Cup tie, according to David Unsworth.

Lewis Dobbin is in contention to play for Everton against Huddersfield Town tonight.

The Blues play the Championship side in the Carabao Cup second round, and Dobbin has been practicing with Rafa Benitez’s squad ahead of the match at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Benitez may decide to rest Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been bothered by a toe ailment, and Richarlison following his international heroics, allowing the 18-year-old to be called into the matchday squad.

Dobbin came off the bench in Everton’s loss to Liverpool on Monday night, giving an assist for Rafael Garcia to cut the deficit.

However, as David Unsworth intimated, Dobbin may have been preserved for a bigger stage later in the evening.

“Lewis trained with the first team this morning and yesterday, so he would have started if that hadn’t happened,” Unsworth remarked on Monday night.

“So we thought it was preferable for him to come off the bench and risk an injury, but he and Rafa were a threat when they came on.

“However, we wouldn’t be able to compete all over the field.”