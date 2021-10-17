Everton team news includes Alex Iwobi’s decision to make defensive adjustments.

For Everton’s match against West Ham United today, Seamus Coleman returns to the starting lineup.

Alex Iwobi has also been recalled for this afternoon’s game at Goodison Park.

Yerry Mina, who started all three World Cup qualifiers for Colombia, is named to the bench alongside Anthony Gordon.

Before the international break, both had started in a 1-1 tie with Manchester United.

Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, and Lucas Digne make up the defense, with Jordan Pickford in goal.

In midfield, Iwobi, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Andros Townsend play with Salomon Rondon, who is supported by Demarai Gray.

Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Mina, Gordon, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Tom Davies, and Lewis Dobbin are on the bench, as are Asmir Begovic and Harry Tyrer.