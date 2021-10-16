Everton supporters will go from Bramley-Moore Dock to Goodison Park to convey a message to the club.

Evertonians are excited to move from Goodison Park to the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, but one group of Blues fans will be doing the exact opposite on Sunday.

Men can join a special walk organized by a mental health wellbeing group founded by a lifetime Everton supporter before of the Premier League match versus West Ham United on October 17.

Jay Deakin, the founder of Talkhub, has teamed up with the Everton Fans’ Forum to encourage men over the age of 18 to join a special 2.2 mile ‘Walk and Talk’ from the Bramley-Moore Pub on Regent Road to Goodison Park, which will take place directly across from the site of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The program aims to provide a secure and inviting environment for guys to talk about their mental health challenges.

The ‘Walk and Talk’ programs provide both health and therapeutic advantages by allowing participants to take in fresh air and enjoy the outdoors, while walking also relaxes the mind sufficiently to relieve anxiety and promote spontaneous dialogue.

Participants are invited to meet at 11.30 a.m. outside the Bramley-Moore Pub and walk 45 minutes to an hour to Goodison Park before the Blues’ match against the Hammers.

For supporters who want to join in the last mile, the group will pass Powerleague Liverpool (the Pitz football pitches) on Whittle Street at around 12 noon, when they will be joined by popular former Everton player Ian Snodin, who was a member of the League Championship-winning squad in 1987.

“It will be fantastic to have as many guys as possible join our walk from Bramley-Moore Pub to Goodison Park,” said Jay Deakin, founder of Talkhub.

“As a season ticket holder who attends both home and away matches, Everton is an important part of my life.” Going to football has introduced me to so many wonderful individuals, and if this ‘Walk and Talk’ will help even one person, it will be well worth it.

“To be clear, you don’t have to talk on the walk if you don’t want to; it’s a safe space where you can either listen and observe how we do things or you may speak up.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”