Everton supporters mock Jordan Pickford following his performance for England.

Everton supporters believe that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford does not receive enough respect and that he should be recognized as England’s unquestioned No. 1 goalkeeper.

In England’s 5-0 thrashing of Albania at Wembley on Friday night, the Blues’ shot-stopper made a critical save at 1-0.

Myrto Uzuni was one on one with Pickford after a back ball from Kyle Walker, but a fine stop kept England ahead.

According to reports, the 27-year-old could face pressure due to Aaron Ramsdale’s recent form at Arsenal.

Everton supporters, on the other hand, believe there should be no mistake about who Gareth Southgate’s first choice is.

“The media’s agenda against Pickford is ludicrous,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Pickford has been great for England.”

“It’s no longer a joke.” Nobody comes close to him as England’s No. 1.” “Pundits and the media have a major agenda against Pickford,” said another. The youngster has earned his place in the England team and was a hero for England during the summer.

“Pope, Heaton, Henderson, Ramsdale, Butland, Hart, Johnstone, Pope, Heaton, Henderson, Ramsdale, Butland, Hart, Johnstone, Pope, Heaton, Henderson, Rams “Does he have any other keepers to bench?” Pickford has beaten out Nick Pope, Dean Henderson, and Tom Heaton for a position in England’s starting lineup.

However, there have been recent comments that manager Southgate should give Ramsdale a chance.

Pickford replied to the battle for slots in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, saying, “He’s a lovely guy, Rammers [Ramsdale], and I’m glad that he’s soaring.”

“I’m watching the games, and he’s throwing worldies at Leicester!” But that’s exactly what you’re looking for. He’s a teammate and a friend of yours.”