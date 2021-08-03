Everton supporters may have to deal with a harsh James Rodriguez reality as a result of Rafa Benitez’s choice.

James Rodriguez was unconcerned.

He had come to Everton to play football and to win.

At Anfield, players before him had froze and failed to deliver. James is not one of them.

The Colombian’s quality shone through in the Merseyside derby last season.

James demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the best players on the planet just three minutes into the game.

The ball didn’t settle until Abdoulaye Doucoure took a step forward. From there, James took complete control of the ball, bringing it down with his toe and positioning himself to throw a superb through pass to Richarlison, who scored.

The senses of touch, consciousness, and vision are all important. James’ right foot didn’t move at all during the game; instead, it served as an anchor for his body to pivot around so he could shape the ball to go exactly where he wanted it to go. Magical.

The pass was executed flawlessly in terms of direction and weight.

James’ feet are so amazing that they nearly have to be seen to be believed. Thousands of Blues fans, however, will miss out on the chance to see a modern great wear the royal blue shirt.

Because of the pandemic, there are no fans at the stadiums, so watching James on TV is as fantastic as it gets.

Last season, only a few lucky club personnel, media, team-mates, and opponents got to see James in action on the big stage before he was finally watched by thousands of Everton fans in the Florida Cup.

The 1,458 Evertonians who will travel to Old Trafford on Saturday for the Blues’ pre-season friendly against Manchester United will be hoping to be among the first to witness the midfield maestro’s grandeur.

But now it’s just a matter of waiting. With the Toffees open to selling James if the right offer comes in, who knows how many of us will get to see James live as August 31 approaches?

40,000 people will be inside Goodison Park just over two weeks before the transfer window closes, and fingers crossed, a portion of the fanbase will be able to see such a behemoth, a global star walk out to Z-Cars.

Finally, James will be able to help. “The summary has come to an end.”