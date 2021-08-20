Everton supporters have six reasons to be excited for the new season.

The 2021/22 football season has begun, and Everton Football Club supporters have been eager to dress the part while cheering on the Blues.

Everton has collaborated with kit partner and Danish sportswear firm hummel for the second season in a row to design its home, away, and third shirts, all of which have been well received by fans.

The latest iterations, according to Mark Rennie, store manager at the official Everton Two store in Liverpool ONE, have gotten some of the most enthusiastic comments to new shirts he’s seen in his 10 years with the club.

“The away kit and the home kit were available to pre-order so you could get a taste of the excitement before [fans]bought them,” Mark, who previously operated the Everton One store at Goodison Park before coming to the city centre branch three years ago, revealed.

“You couldn’t gauge that because the third kit was on sale in store on launch day, but all three kits, along with the three hummel kits from last year, have been received extremely well and have shattered various sales records – everyone just loves them.”

Here are some of the reasons why fans are so eager to acquire their football gear for the next season:

Fans have reunited once more.

During the epidemic, wearing an Everton shirt remained a means to connect with the team, while players competed on pitches without throngs of spectators.

One thing that every football fan will agree on is that wearing the shirt in your home room isn’t the same as showing it off in the stadium or in front of a huge screen with other fans.

Staff selling home, away, and third kits at Everton Two got a great feel of the excitement among Blues supporters getting ready to return to Goodison Park during the opening weeks of August.

“Kids and adults alike wear a football top to the game – it’s just what people do,” Mark explained. We were getting a lot of folks stating before the first game of the season, “I had to get in and grab my shirt before Saturday.”

"You could sense [the excitement] just being in that setting again."