Everton supporters have been enthralled by Salomon Rondon’s “attitude” statement.

Even though he has yet to put on the renowned royal blue shirt, Evertonians are already raving over new addition Salomon Rondon’s football philosophy.

Rondon joined the Blues as the club’s solitary transfer deadline day signing, confirmed in the penultimate hour before the window supposedly’slams shut’. He was the club’s fourth signing (and third free transfer) in what was the club’s lowest-spending summer in a decade.

Despite widespread dissatisfaction among Everton fans over the club’s enforced prudence following several years of big spending – Dr David France described the windfall as being squandered “like an inebriated lottery winner” – as Financial Fair Play constraints finally caught up with Goodison Park bosses, there has been widespread enthusiasm for the bargain buys that new manager Rafa Benite has made.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have provided much-needed width and legs in the final third, and both have already scored twice in the Premier League. Asmir Begovic impressed in pre-season and, after making his debut in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town, appears to be an able deputy for England number one Jordan Pickford.

Both fans and players are aware that Rondon’s role will most likely be that of a back-up to Blues’ main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but depth is precisely what the side requires right now.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United midfielder, who turns 32 later this month, brings a wealth of knowledge to Everton’s number nine, who should be entering his prime years.

Rondon’s football, like that of all players, will ultimately speak for itself, but a comment from an interview he gave with the Athletic early last year has gone viral among Blues fans.

“I often tell the players when I go away with the national team, ‘I don’t care if you miss a pass or score an own goal, but I do care if you don’t put your foot in.’ You’ll have to battle me in the dressing room if you don’t put your foot in. Win.” “The summary comes to an end.”