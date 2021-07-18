Everton supporters argue the same point about the transactions for Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

Everton are close to completing deals for Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend.

They are expected to be the first signings of the Rafa Benitez era, with the Blues also interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Demarai Gray.

Begovic, the goalkeeper for Bournemouth, has already been spotted around Goodison Park, while Townsend is a free agent after his contract with Crystal Palace expires.

Gray might be signed for roughly £1.5 million, according to reports elsewhere tonight, and Toffees fans have been discussing the two potential new wingers.

Some questioned whether they were the appropriate type of talent for Everton, while others saw them as potentially valuable squad players and were willing to wait until the conclusion of the transfer window to make their decisions.

However, many fans expressed concern about the duo’s ability to keep up with the competition.

Another common theme was that these could be good discounts if there are more to come.

On Twitter, Blues fans have been saying the following:

“It’s a better depth of squad than Bernard. Gray has my support. There’s a gamer in the room. Also, keep up the pace!”

“Donning a helmet is shrewd business for 1.5 million dollars. That is precisely what we lack. Both the pace and the width are important. Over the years, we’ve done enough of this.”

“This provides us a lot more squad depth and allows us to get go of Bernard, Iwobi, and other players… but if these are the only signings, we have a problem.”

“Is Everton closing close on Gray and Townsend?” says the reporter. The pace in the side was addressed at that point. In the last few years, these players have ripped our back sides to shreds. I can’t say much about Gray, but I’m definitely down with Townsend.”

“Everton lacks a sense of urgency. Everton is attempting to add two fast players. Everton fans go insane because it’s not Mbappe or Messi.”

“Writing off players before they’ve kicked a ball for your club is the easiest thing to do, but writing off a free agent when they’re initially there to enhance a squad and NOT start games? Not the most pressing of concerns, at least not at Everton. I’m conserving fume for another occasion.”

“Summary comes to an end.”