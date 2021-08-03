Everton striker scores his third pre-season hat trick following an early call-up to the first team.

Everton’s under-23s defeated Chorley 3-1 at Victory Park on Tuesday evening, with Lewis Dobbin scoring his third hat-trick of the summer.

The youthful striker had already scored three goals in pre-season matches against Warrington Rylands and Guiseley, as well as playing for the first team in a practice match against Accrington Stanley at Finch Farm.

And the 18-year-old was on the scoresheet again in barely ten minutes this time, latching onto a through-ball from Tom Cannon before coolly placing his shot beyond the goalie.

After Chorley had levelled before the break, the teenager restored his side’s advantage with a right-footed strike beneath the keeper from a Stanley Mills cross in the second half.

He completed his hat trick a few minutes before full time with another superb finish that struck the back of the net off the far post.

On Saturday afternoon, Everton’s U23s will play Southport in their final pre-season match of the summer.

The young Blues will then begin their season on Monday, August 16th, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.