Everton striker Ellis Simms could be available in January, according to Blackpool’s boss.

Blackpool’s top executive has acknowledged that the club may pursue Ellis Simms again in the January transfer window.

In the second half of last season, the Everton striker had a successful loan stay with the Seasiders, scoring 10 goals in 24 games to assist Neil Critchley’s side reach the play-off final.

Injury kept the 20-year-old out of the final match of the season and forced him to miss the entire summer, putting an end to any hopes of a new loan.

Ben Mansford, on the other hand, has refused to rule out a move for Simms in the approaching transfer window.

Everton kid learns from Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka and has already fought Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the age of 16.

Everton’s striker is out of contract at the end of the season, and Blackpool’s chief executive would like to think his side is in pole position to obtain another loan in the winter.

“I’m sure negotiations are going on between Ellis and his advisors,” Mansford told the Blackpool Gazette. Ellis had a great time here, and we had a great time having him, so I’m hoping we’ll maintain in touch with Everton and Ellis’ agency.

“Let’s wait and see if it’s right for everyone, as it was when he initially came on board. If it’s true in the future, I’d like to believe Ellis remembers his time here kindly.

“Obviously, there’s a contract situation at Everton that needs to be resolved first, but I’d hope we’d be able to bring him back if it was in everyone’s best interests.”

Simms was part of Rafa Benitez’s squad for recent matches against Aston Villa, QPR, and Norwich City, although he was unavailable for the trip to Manchester United right before the international break.