Everton starts Solomon Rondon in place of a defender against Aston Villa.

Rafa Benitez’s most difficult decision will be who to play at centre-back.

The three-at-the-back arrangement was clearly ineffective against Burnley and may need to be abandoned for the time being.

But who should line up in the middle of the defense?

Last season, Ben Godfrey was the first name on the team sheet, but due to illness, he has only played once this season.

With a goal and a much improved performance against Burnley, Michael Keane regained some confidence, while Yerry Mina was outstanding in the second half.

Mason Holgate appears to be fourth in the pecking order right now, but he had a good game against Brighton.

Godfrey’s speed will be crucial here, and he should begin by giving Mina the nod over Keane.

The trip to Villa Park could also be the opportunity for Salomon Rondon to make his Everton debut.

On Saturday night, Everton will need someone to hold the ball up, and starting Rondon will give Richarlison more freedom than he had against Burnley on Monday night.

At Aston Villa, Rafa Benitez has a serious selection problem.

But it’s the kind of headache he’s looking for.

Michael Keane is out after his goal against Burnley ignited a remarkable comeback earlier this week, but Ben Godfrey is joined by Yerry Mina.

Andre Gomes, who impressed after coming off the bench on Monday, holds his spot, while Richarlison takes over as the line’s leader.

It may be a thankless role for the Brazilian, but if he continues to make room for Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, Everton have a great chance to keep up their good form.

Will Rafa Benitez field a back five for this match? That’s a big question going into this game, right?

But, given how brilliantly Everton performed on Monday when they switched to a four-man defense, you’d think they’d start that way at Villa Park.

Ben Godfrey was the guy who came off the bench in the second half of Monday’s game as his manager reverted to a back four.

If Benitez opts for a back four, Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne will undoubtedly play. “The summary has come to an end.”