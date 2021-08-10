Everton start construction on a new stadium in Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton has officially broken ground at Bramley-Moore Dock as work on the club’s new stadium progresses.

Chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, and club hero Graeme Sharp all attended a special ceremony on the waterfront to honor the historic occasion.

Everton seized control of the plot last month, and while Laing O’Rourke began constructing facilities for the 12,000 employees who will be on site for the three-year building, actual construction work was yet to begin.

However, a club-branded excavator has made the “first incision” into the site’s eastern quayside, in an area that will eventually become the Fan Plaza, which will be able to accommodate 9,000 fans on matchday.

“This is a historic day,” Kenwright added. One that we’ve all been anticipating.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to know that Evertonians and the people of this magnificent city are joining us on this adventure.

“Now that construction has begun, we can all watch as our gorgeous home comes to life.

“I know I’m repeating myself, but this day would not have happened without Farhad’s unwavering support on all levels, as well as our CEO Denise and her team’s ambition and determination.”

Engineers are restoring and maintaining the Grade II listed dock wall, stabilizing the listed hydraulic tower, raking the dock floor, and preparing for the removal of existing non-listed structures on other portions of the site.

Pipework is also being laid in preparation for the dock’s infilling in the autumn.

“Breaking ground is an important milestone for our project, for our football club, and for our city region,” Barrett-Baxendale added. It is a concrete representation of Everton’s future as well as a clear indication of our club’s objectives.

“Today’s event is the culmination of a lengthy and meticulous planning process.

“It ensures our football club has an exciting new future, invests in our local and national economy, and supports our community as our region recovers from the effects of the global pandemic, all while ensuring the city’s oldest professional football club remains in our spiritual home of North Liverpool.