‘Everton saved my life,’ claims a fan, who now wants to repay the favor.

And Dylan Bannon, 23, will sleep rough again tonight at Goodison Park to demonstrate the help he received from Everton in the Community.

Dylan, from Anfield, struggled with drug addiction and ended up sleeping on the streets just as the first national lockdown began in 2020, pushing him deeper into his cocaine addiction and leaving him unable to find a way out.

In April 2020, he was referred to Everton’s ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’ program, which provided Dylan with weekly phone check-ins and food vouchers before referring him to a drug rehabilitation center.

Now that he’s been sober for over a year, he’s motivated to help others who are going through the same thing, and he’s spearheading the Goodison Sleepout to raise awareness of the charity’s work.

“I have no doubt that Everton in the Community saved my life — I’m not sure where I would be without it,” he remarked.

“I started doing drugs socially when I was in my early teens, but it got out of hand when I was 17 or 18.” I was using roughly £200 worth of cocaine every day at the height of my addiction — I was at rock bottom and needed help.

“At first, I was hesitant to accept the assistance, but I quickly realized that the assistance I was receiving was just what I needed. The staff actually cares about you and makes you feel like you’re part of a family, which is vital for many people in my situation.

“I can attest to the fact that the ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’ program works. It’s critical that the organization continues to reach out to young people who require assistance, as it transforms – and saves – lives.” Dylan will spend the night camped out in the stands at Goodison Park with former players Michael Branch and Ian Snodin to get a feeling of what it’s like to sleep rough. The event’s proceeds will go to Home Is Where The Heart Is, which is currently in its fifth year.

Dylan is now focused on establishing a community-oriented business.