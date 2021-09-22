Everton Q&A LIVE – QPR reaction to James Rodriguez’s transfer.

Everton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup third round Friday night, losing 8-7 in a penalty shootout to Queens Park Rangers after a 2-2 draw at Loftus Road.

Following the defeat to the Championship side, the focus now shifts to Saturday’s Premier League match against Norwich City, with Rafa Benitez’s team trying to avenge their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Meanwhile, James Rodriguez’s time at Goodison Park appears to be drawing to an end, with a move to Qatari side Al Rayyan looming.

Now is your chance to have your questions answered by Phil Kirkbride, the Echo's Everton correspondent.

Following last night's loss, there's lots to talk about, as well as the normal news and updates ahead of the weekend.

