Everton provide a cost-effective home shirt as a result of Hummel’s alignment with the club’s goal.

Everton’s 2021/22 home jersey is less expensive than six of last season’s Premier League top ten teams, with a regular adult jersey costing £60.

The pricing of the Blues’ shirt is the same as that of Leicester City (Adidas) and West Ham United (Adidas) (Umbro).

It’s also less expensive than Manchester City’s (£70), Tottenham Hotspur’s (£70), Chelsea’s (£69.95), Liverpool’s (£69.95), Newcastle United’s (£65), Arsenal’s (£65), and Manchester United’s (£64.95).

Last week, the Toffees unveiled their new home kit, which has a distinctive “dazzle” pattern inspired by the city of Liverpool and its docks’ involvement in painting navy ships with imaginative and vivid livery during World War I.

In keeping with the club’s “Everton For Change” campaign, the 21/22 home kit will be environmentally friendly.

Everton are effectively in the middle of the ‘expensive’ and ‘cheap’ scales, with the average price of a Premier League replica top set to reach almost £60 this season – with the potential for it to drop to £59.34 if the four remaining clubs who haven’t yet released their new home kit (Leeds, Watford, Brentford, and Burnley) keep the same shirt prices as last season.

Everton’s junior shirt costs £45, which is less than that of a number of other teams in the division.

Chelsea (£54.95), Liverpool (£54.95), Newcastle United (£50), West Ham United (£50), Manchester United (£49.95), and Arsenal (£45) all have a more expensive junior top than Manchester City and Spurs.

The Toffees, on the other hand, are one of only six Premier League clubs to raise the price of their regular replica adult jerseys from last season.

The shirts of Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton, Leicester City, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace will all cost £5 more in 2021/22 than they did in 2020/21.

Everton will play Southampton in their Premier League opener on August 14 in their 2021/22 home uniform.