Everton prepares for Manchester City following Andros Townsend’s decision.

Everton’s biggest temptation here would be to be very pragmatic and try to grind out a result.

To be honest, it’s hard to blame Rafa Benitez for doing so. In reality, teams like Southampton and Crystal Palace have proven that playing excellent defense and attacking Man City on the break can succeed.

Can the Blues do it again? They were extremely excellent at it a few years ago.

Essentially, there aren’t many choices for Benitez to make significant changes to his team, particularly in defence, unless he wants to bring in Jarrad Branthwaite in a high-pressure situation.

As a result, a 4-3-3 formation should continue to be chosen, and given Tom Davies’ injury, Andros Townsend should once again be used in the center position beside Allan and in front of Delph.

Everton haven’t been able to keep their starting lineup the same this season, but it appears to be the best option at the moment.

Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Delph, Allan, Townsend; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray; Delph, Allan, Townsend; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Unfortunately, considering Everton’s current injury list, it will have to be more of the same against Manchester City this afternoon.

As a result, both Anthony Gordon and Fabian Delph must start, as they did against Tottenham Hotspur a few weeks ago.

With a back four of Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Godfrey, and Digne in front of him, Jordan Pickford should be able to continue in goal.

In midfield, Allan should be partnered by Delph, with Gordon, Demarai Gray, and Andros Townsend supporting Richarlison.

Part of me believes Rafa Benitez has something in his sleeve as Everton attempts to end their dreadful record at the Etihad Stadium.

But, given the players he has at his disposal, it's difficult to see what he can accomplish. With Mason Holgate suspended and Yerry Mina still on the sidelines, who could partner Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey in a back-five? Maybe Seamus Coleman? In Everton's famous victory at, he played a different role to great effect, banishing a different hoodoo.