Everton players like Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend stand out, but others fall short.

The club’s new goalie had a good first game, making a handful of excellent saves. In the shoot-out, he saved two penalties and scored one!

The experienced club captain put forth a typical strong pre-season effort.

Early on, the ball was used effectively, with some raking passes. Otherwise, it’s been steady.

Millonarios preferred attacking down Everton’s left flank during a drill in the 30 degree heat.

After suffering a thigh injury in Euro 2020, he needs to play his way back to full fitness. Though that was an excellent cross to find Kean,

Allan only plays one way, whether it’s a friendly game or a competitive match. He was successful in a number of tackles.

A second pre-season appearance, and he still needs more matches to regain the rhythm he had before his injury in February.

Townsend had a lively debut outing, slamming the bar with a thunderous effort from just inside the area.

As the first half progressed, he improved, but he failed to wow in his maiden appearance in front of Evertonians.

During his 70 minutes on the pitch, he saw a lot of the ball but couldn’t do anything with it.

When he headed Digne’s cross over the bar, he was left to repent losing a good chance.

(on behalf of Coleman ’46)

Typically, the Academy graduate puts on a dedicated performance. He pushed himself forward whenever he could. In the shoot-out, he scored a Panenka penalty.

(on behalf of Doucoure’46)

Played the through-ball that led to Everton’s equalizer penalty. Moments of brilliance. In the shootout, he converted his penalty.

(on behalf of Kean ’46)

It was a difficult challenge playing as the lone striker, but he won the penalty kick that brought the Blues level. There were also opportunities to score. With his spot-kick, he made no mistakes.

(on behalf of Townsend, 1946)

He was clearly anxious to impress Benitez once more, and he helped Everton improve after the break. The bar was hit by a spot-kick.

(in the role of Rodriguez ’46)

After Broadhead was fouled, he confidently scored the penalty to draw Everton level. In the shoot-out, I repeated the trick. He appeared to be at ease at the No10 position.

(on behalf of Holgate ’61)

As usual, his positioning was dead on as he helped Everton shore up their defense in the final half-hour. Scored a point in.