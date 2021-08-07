Everton player ratings: Jordan Pickford struggles, but newcomers shine in a thrashing.

5

While attempting to catch a Bruno Fernandes shot that rebounded off his chest, the goalkeeper mishandled the ball for United’s first goal. This was a nervous display after his Euro heroics, as he was unable to stop the second and possibly the third goal.

6

On a challenging afternoon for the Blues defense, the right-back tried hard to stop United’s assaults but was occasionally overrun. He didn’t get as much time on the wing as he would have wanted.

6

The centre-back put up a strong performance. Everton’s backline had a difficult time in the early minutes, but Godfrey was on the lookout for trouble.

6

In the first half, he was given the runaround, but he remained powerful in the air, winning headers, and he should have been deployed to mark Harry Maguire at set-pieces.

5

Everton went behind early due to a mix-up with Pickford, who also failed to deal with another ball that ricocheted off his boot and fell to a United player. Better going forward with two threatening crosses whipped in.

6

When Everton were three goals down, he dropped deep in an attempt to get the team moving, and he was a positive presence, but he couldn’t stop United’s quick build-up play.

6

With Allan in a two-man midfield, he tried to get Everton moving with some fast, zipped passes, but he appeared constrained in a two-man midfield as United dominated the center of the pitch.

6

In the first half, the Nigerian international sent the ball wide at the back post with his right foot instead of his left, before throwing in a dreadful cross for Gray in the six-yard box.

7

The winger was all over the field, putting in the work to assist Coleman while also driving forward. Everton’s greatest chance came when he rattled the bar with a thundering shot in the box, as well as putting in several crosses that gave United something to think about and earned him a point for his efforts.

7

The frontman put on a busy show and kept trying to get. “The summary has come to an end.”