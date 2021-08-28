Everton player ratings: Demarai Gray and Allan stand out, while Richarlison is frustrated.

He didn’t see much action in the first half, but he was called upon several occasions in the second, and he made some outstanding stops to ensure he retained his first clean sheet of the season.

Throughout the first half, he was in decent spots down the right flank, but it was in the second half that he truly made an impact, winning his side a penalty after a fantastic move into the Brighton box.

Throughout the 90 minutes, he brought the ball out brilliantly from the back and was also quite strong defensively, executing some wonderful blocks and tackles to hold Brighton at bay.

So far, this has been his most comfortable match of the season. He showed no signs of making any blunders as he went about his business with ease, especially when it came to winning aerial duels.

In the second half, he caused far more problems with his crossing than in the first, but it was his defensive work in the first 45 minutes that was the actual standout.

Another excellent performance from the summer signing, who came close to scoring in the first half with a shot that was superbly stopped by Robert Sanchez. He also made the joint-most tackles on the pitch of any Everton player.

Once again, he worked well with Doucoure, creating a nice defensive barrier that allowed his partner to move forward more. However, his aggressive play was crucial, as he provided two excellent through-balls that led to Everton’s goals.

In the center, he looked active and went into favorable areas on a regular basis. He could have done better with a couple of shots on goal, but in the second half, he drew a wonderful stop from Sanchez.

The winger put up another strong performance. He looked bright from the start and was rewarded with a fantastic goal following a powerful move into the box.

Richarlison had a frustrating afternoon, not least because of his handbags over Everton’s penalty, but he still put in a solid performance. He would have scored a goal or two on another day.

He didn’t have many chances to score, but he despatched his penalty with exquisite precision to ensure a major win for his team. Everton will be hoping that his injury isn’t serious. “The summary has come to an end.”