Everton player ratings: Abdoulaye Doucoure is the season’s best player, while the defenders and new signings are struggling.

As we approach the end of the calendar year’s international break, we present our individual Everton player ratings for the season so far.

We’re nearly a quarter of the way through the 2021/22 Premier League season, and Rafa Benitez’s squad is 11th in the table with 15 points after 11 games.

Here’s how each Everton player has fared thus far this season.

10 games, 0 goals, 0 assists

Has built on his European Championship heroics for England this summer with a string of excellent saves, with mercifully no major blunders thus yet.

RATING: 7/10 – 3 games, 0 goals, 0 assists

Couldn’t be faulted for any of Aston Villa’s three goals, but it would have been good if he’d been closer to a few of the penalties in the Queens Park Rangers penalty shoot-out.

RATING: 6/10 (13 games, 1 goal, 2 assists)

On Sunday, he looked much better against Tottenham Hotspur, but he lacked confidence at moments.

RATING: 5 OUT OF 10

9 games, 0 goals, 0 assists

He’s been forced to aid his team by playing in both full-back positions at times, but no matter where he’s been used, he hasn’t been able to repeat his outstanding form from his rookie season at Everton.

RATING: 5/10, with 6 games, 0 goals, and 0 assists.

So far, he’s been the fourth-choice centre-back, and after a bad performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he didn’t help himself by being sent off against Tottenham Hotspur following a brief cameo in midfield.

RATING: 4/10, with 6 games, 0 goals, and 0 assists.

Everton’s most consistent defensive defender, whose importance has became even more apparent during his current injury absence.

RATING: 7/10 – 1 game, 0 goals, 0 assists

The kid has only played once in the Carabao Cup, against Huddersfield Town, and he’ll be looking for further opportunities.

RATING: 5/10 (12 games, 1 goal, 0 assists)

He has a superb pedigree and is currently an international with world champions France, but his form hasn’t recovered to last year’s heights.

RATING: 6/10 (8 games, 0 goals, 1 assist)

He has always been determined to lead by example, but he has been caught off guard on a few instances.

RATING: 6/10 – 3 games, 0 goals, 0 assists

With an out-of-position Godfrey chosen as Coleman’s understudy, it’s been difficult for him to gain a look.

RATING: 5/10, with 9 games and 2 goals. “The summary has come to an end.”