Everton must understand the major areas where they need to improve at Brentford, given the striker disparity.

Everton know they’ll have to grind out a win at Brentford on Sunday to end their longest winless streak in over 16 years.

However, if they are to gain three points, they must improve in one critical area.

Rafa Benitez’s team last won on September 25 at Goodison Park, defeating Norwich City 2-0, guaranteeing that 65 days will have gone before they take to the pitch in west London this weekend.

It’s their longest drought without a Premier League victory since the 70 days between August 21, 2005 and October 29, 2005, which spanned two international breaks (they went seven matches in the competition without winning under Roberto Martinez in 2016 but that only lasted 61 days).

Everton will recognize the importance of this weekend’s journey to London, where they face a Brentford club without a win in their past five Premier League games, with two massive home games against Liverpool and Arsenal on the horizon.

While there appears to be little to choose between the two teams at first glance when looking at the table – both have scored 16 goals from 12 games, with Everton conceding two more but having two more points – digging a little deeper with Comparisonator reveals that their respective approaches are actually quite different.

Passing is one area where the Blues have a distinct advantage over their freshly promoted opponents.

Everton has outperformed Brentford in all 10 passing criteria in their six away games so far this season (passes, successful passes, successful key passes, long passes, successful long passes, passes to the final third, successful passes to the final third, crosses and successful crosses).

When it comes to one-on-one clashes, however, the dominance is flipped, with Thomas Frank’s side leading in all six duels criteria (defensive duels, defensive duels won, offensive duels, offensive duels won, aerial duels and aerial duels won).

As a result, if Everton players find themselves isolated against Brentford opponents this weekend, they will need to step up their game dramatically.

The Blues do, though, get the ball into dangerous areas more frequently and with greater frequency.