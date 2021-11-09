Everton must tackle four problems before facing Man City: Allan support, Richarlison issue, and the Richarlison issue.

We’re currently in the final international break of the calendar year, but Rafa Benitez has some issues to consider as Everton prepare to return to action later this month.

Everton haven’t won a game since a 2-0 home win over bottom-placed Norwich City on September 25, and Benitez will be determined to put an end to their losing streak when they travel to the Etihad on November 21 to play defending champions Manchester City.

The engine room partnership of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan had been one of Everton’s strongest early in the season, but the Frenchman’s injury has not only harmed the Brazilian’s form, but has also left a gaping hole in the middle of the field.

Doucoure’s presence is so energizing that the Blues appear to be short on legs without him.

This could be addressed by bringing in a third midfielder, but Benitez has never been one to use such a system, and his favored formations of 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 both rely on two guys in the engine room.

Fabian Delph has come in from the cold to look a steadying influence in the remaining one-and-a-half matches after Jean-Philippe Gbamin seemed ominously off the pace before being hooked at the halftime at Molineux.

While the former Manchester City player’s quality is undeniable, his poor injury record at Goodison Park raises serious doubts about how long he can stay in the team.

Benitez has long advocated for zonal marking rather than basic man-to-man marking, but in order for the system to work correctly, the players involved must grasp what is expected of them.

Everton have now surrendered as many goals from set pieces this season (seven, excluding penalties) as they did last season.

While Michael Keane has been an ever-present, he’s had three different team-mates alongside him in the center of defence, which is a huge part of the problem.

Last time out, both Keane and Ben Godfrey seemed more assured against Tottenham – they couldn’t have done much worse after Wolverhampton Wanderers – but Yerry Mina was a different story. “The summary has come to an end.”