Everton must not repeat James Rodriguez’s error, as three players demonstrate.

James Rodriguez was relaxing on a private plane, making the 5,000-mile journey to Colombia ahead of the Copa America, as Everton prepared to face Premier League winners Manchester City in the season’s last game.

Due to a calf ailment, Carlo Ancelotti declared the playmaker unsuitable to play for the Toffees, and he returned to his homeland while his teammates proceeded to the Etihad. Everton had a slim chance of qualifying for Europe, but the odds were stacked against them, and they concluded the season in tenth place after a 5-0 thrashing.

For some, it seemed perplexing that a player would be absent from the squad before the campaign ended. For others, James was injured, so whether he was in Colombia or Merseyside when the Blues were playing made no difference.

Now, two months later, the player’s future is still up in the air.

For instance, when James arrived to Goodison Park last September, Ancelotti was a big draw for him. When he went for Real Madrid in early June, there was a lot of speculation. Is the midfielder willing to commit to the club? He’s been frequently linked with a move to Serie A giants Milan since then. When the Everton squad returned to Finch Farm on Monday for pre-season training, James was there, beaming for the fans and happy to be back.

Another issue is his physical condition. James was the spark that propelled Everton to the top of the Premier League table in the early stages of the 2020-21 season. However, as time passed, his influence waned.

When he was on the pitch, he made the Toffees purr and click, but the problem was that as the season progressed, he became less and less available for selection. Last season, the midfielder, who turns 30 on July 12, missed 15 Premier League games due to calf and groin ailments.

Because of James' inconsistent availability, some people would be disappointed if he left for greener pastures this summer. Others might even support such an action. Everton, on the other hand, should not be expecting a swap.