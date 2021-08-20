Everton movements include a £25.7 million bid for Joaquin Correa, a desire for Samuel Umtiti, and the departure of Thierry Small.

Everton began their Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Goodison Park over the weekend.

The Blues have already signed Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Asmir Begovic, but they could yet add to their team.

There’s also the possibility of more departures, as James Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park.

Which players could be heading to Merseyside, despite the Colombian midfielder’s possible arrival?

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Everton transfer rumors.

Joaquin Correa is a star for Lazio.

Rudy Galetti, a journalist, via Sportlens.

According to Galetti, the Blues are willing to pay roughly £25.7 million for the Argentine international, including bonuses.

Everton and the Serie A team are reportedly in talks regarding a deal, according to the article.

Last season, the 27-year-old scored 11 goals and added six assists in all competitions before helping his team win the Copa America.

Samuel Umtiti is a defender for Barcelona.

Goodison News reports on the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are reportedly trying to “cash in on Barcelona’s cash crisis” by signing the 27-year-old France international, according to the article.

According to the article, the Barca defender is “among a slew of big-name talents” whom the club “wishes to offload.”

Since joining Barca five years ago, the 2018 World Cup winner has made 132 appearances in all competitions.

Small, Thierry.

Hampshire Live is a website dedicated to the people of Hampshire.

Southampton are reportedly mulling a move for the Everton teenager, according to the report.

According to the report, Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking for defensive reinforcements, and while central defense is a priority, the Saints could also pursue a left back.

Small has been offered a first professional contract by Everton, according to the Echo, but no agreement has been made.

While The Washington Newsday also learns that communication between his new representatives and the organization is currently broken.