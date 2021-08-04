Everton might sign five short-term right backs in summer transfer window.

Everton supporters appear to be in agreement about where the club’s priorities should be in the final days of the transfer window.

Rafa Benitez has already made his first three additions this summer, ensuring that the team is bolstered in key areas that needed to be addressed.

With two wide men and a backup goalkeeper already on the books at Goodison Park, many supporters’ focus has shifted to the right-back position.

The Blues have been looking for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman for some time, and believe that this window is the right time to make that move.

However, with a number of possibilities, including Denzel Dumfries, still being discussed by the Everton administration, the club does not appear to be any closer to obtaining its man in this regard.

In fact, some sources have suggested that a short-term solution at right-back could be sought now that the Blues have virtually gone back to square one in terms of finding a permanent replacement for Coleman.

If a loan or other short-term contract were contemplated, it’s thought that someone with Premier League experience would be favoured to chop-and-change with the club captain over the season.

So, who do you think may be a good fit for those categories this summer?

When many supporters were considering a possible short-term solution, this was the player who immediately came to mind.

After struggling to get consistent minutes at Manchester United the previous two seasons, the 22-year-old spent last season on loan at AC Milan.

The Portugal international has returned to Old Trafford after appearing 33 times for the Italian national team in all competitions in 2020/21, and has been aiming to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

In Manchester, though, he finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order, with a difficult task ahead of him to break into the team and earn the minutes he requires.

As a young player, he will want to continue to improve as much as possible, which will come with playing as much senior football as feasible.