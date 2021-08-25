Everton midfielder joins PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Nathangelo Markelo has left Everton for PSV Eindhoven, according to the club.

The versatile Dutchman, who can play center-back, wing-back, or midfield, joined the Blues from FC Volendam in his country in the summer of 2017 after playing for the Toffees Under-23 team.

Markelo won the Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double in his first three seasons with Everton, playing consistently for David Unsworth’s young team.

After failing to break into the Toffees main squad, the 22-year-old has joined PSV Under-23s, who is managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Markelo returns to the Netherlands after spending last season in the Dutch top flight with FC Twente.

Unsworth, who joined Everton as a defender, was the one who pushed Markelo forward.

Despite some initial misgivings about his ability to handle the physical character of the game, the youngster quickly felt at ease in midfield.

“They seemed like giants,” he observed of the athletes he encountered when he first entered the locker room in a 2019 interview.

“I texted my agent, unsure if I’d be able to make it here. The new position appears to be the best fit for me.

“When I’m under pressure, I keep my cool and use my technical ability to defend well and play with my teammates.

“I also had a time at right-back when there were a few injuries, and Mr Unsworth said that the experience would help me improve my transition play and learn to pick the appropriate moment to join the attack.

“When I returned to midfield, the manager told me I had matured as a player.”

“The Dutch star Nathan Markelo will improve the selection of Jong PSV (PSV’s reserve team that plays in the Dutch second division) next season,” PSV said on Wednesday.