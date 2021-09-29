Everton may be on the verge of surprising Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Everton will take on an out-of-form Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Saturday at lunchtime.

Rafa Benitez’s squad will be confident after a 2-0 Premier League victory over Norwich City.

However, if the preseason is any indication, there is reason for caution while also showing signals of confidence.

Everton have a young but promising left-back option.

When the two sides played at the same site at the start of August, United raced to a 3-0 lead, with three of the four goals surrendered coming from set-pieces.

We may overlook the third goal, an incredible Bruno Fernandes free-kick. Jordan Pickford had no chance, and few goalkeepers in the world, even on their best days, could have saved that.

The second and fourth goals, on the other hand, came from corners, and both could have been avoided.

The second goal came from a straightforward out-swinging corner from United’s Luke Shaw, which hit Harry Maguire’s head.

Maguire will most likely be absent from United’s starting lineup this weekend, but the threat will still be present.

The last goal came after the hosts worked a short corner and Everton failed to adapt.

A simple error by Lucas Digne and Pickford allowed Mason Greenwood to tap in into an empty net for the first goal of the afternoon.

So, what’s the deal with the optimism?

The goals I just stated sounded like a miserable day at work, and they were precisely that. It was a team in pre-season form that was still attempting to find its feet under a new boss.

Everton has gone on to win four of their six league games since that contest, allowing only four goals in the process.

The strategies worked, the faults on the field were cleaned up on the practice field, and the two teams are now in a completely different position.

Despite the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, United’s summer optimism has faded as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is questioned about whether he is the right man for the job.

Jadon Sancho, his high-profile summer signing, has yet to arrive.