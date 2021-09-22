Everton manager Rafa Benitez provides an update on Lucas Digne’s injury.

Lucas Digne is expected to be fit for Everton’s match against Norwich City this weekend, according to Rafa Benitez.

After 80 minutes, the French left-back, who led the Blues against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night, was replaced by Michael Keane.

Digne was suffering from an ankle problem, and his substitution sparked fears for Saturday’s game against Norwich at Goodison Park.

When asked about his fitness following the Carabao Cup defeat, Benitez seemed upbeat.

“It doesn’t appear to be particularly serious,” he remarked. “However, we will double-check tomorrow.”

Digne has no natural left-back cover at Everton.

Ben Godfrey, who played in that position for the last minutes of the game, is the only defender with experience filling in for the France international.

The Blues’ medical staff will evaluate Digne’s ankle on Wednesday at Finch Farm to determine the full degree of the ailment.