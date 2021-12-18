Everton manager Rafa Benitez provides an encouraging injury update ahead of their trip to Burnley.

The Blues were scheduled to play Leicester City tomorrow, however the match was postponed owing to Covid fears.

On Thursday night, Benitez led a young and weakened Blues side to a thrilling 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

And the manager is optimistic that his choices will be expanded in time for Burnley.

“The first thing is to contain the infection everywhere,” Benitez told the club website when asked about his plans for the coming week.

“We will take all necessary precautions to guarantee that as many people as possible are protected, then we will continue training and have some time to work.”

In recent weeks, Benitez has made it plain that he expects the team to improve in the second half of the season as players return from injury and his initial vision for the club matures.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an important part of it, and he’s getting closer to returning to action for the first time since August.

“Hopefully we can bring some players back,” Benitez said. “Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is getting closer, we’ll see if Tom Davies is getting closer, and we have some time to recover Seamus [Coleman] and Allan.”

“Hopefully, we’ll have a good time.”

“We will still be without players, but at least some of them will return and provide us with greater competition.”

After sustaining a calf injury against Crystal Palace earlier this month, Richarlison will be out for several weeks.

Andros Townsend just suffered a “small fracture” in his foot and will be out for an extended period of time.

Demarai Gray, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, Salomon Rondon, and Lucas Digne are among the talents who will be evaluated in the coming days following various knocks and ailments.

While injury returns are encouraging, Benitez will have to make some judgments on who to keep from the Chelsea draw.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon may have both staked a solid claim.

Burnley was scheduled to play Aston Villa this afternoon, but the match was called off a few hours before kickoff.

