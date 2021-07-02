Everton manager Rafa Benitez may have been given a tremendous opportunity by the Premier League.

Everton’s first few games might make or break Rafa Benitez’s chances of gaining the Blues’ backing.

After weeks of speculation following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Goodison Park to rejoin Real Madrid, Everton confirmed Benitez’s appointment as manager on Wednesday.

The Spaniard’s six-year time at Liverpool and uneven record since leaving Anfield has divided opinion, therefore the choice has been termed contentious.

Former Everton manager Sam Allardyce believes Benitez will need to get off to a fast start if he is to gain support from the fans.

The early Premier League matchups for Everton could be beneficial as Benitez wants to get his team off to a good start.

Southampton (h), Leeds United (a), Brighton & Hove Albion (a), Burnley (h), Aston Villa (a), and Norwich City are the first opponents for the Blues in the 2021/2022 season (h).

The games are thought to be not too difficult and even winnable.

Last season, the Blues set the pace early, winning their first seven games and earning Ancelotti the Manager of the Month award for September.

However, the team went on to suffer some inexplicable outcomes, with a 1-0 loss to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United being considered the lowest point of the season.

The team eventually finished 10th, mostly due to an amazing 11 away victories, but Benitez will need to convert Goodison Park into a fortress once more if he is to achieve any genuine success, which he may do against Southampton in their home opener.

Everton defeated the Saints 1-0 at home in March, so the 61-year-old is in good shape to lead his side to their first victory of the season.

However, if the Blues lose any of their apparently easy early games, things could swiftly spiral out of control for Benitez.

Any early-season setback could fuel animosity toward the manager among fans who have already expressed their displeasure with his appointment.

Fans’ disgust with the thought of Benitez taking over was expressed in banners put outside the stadium earlier this month, and the disagreement was confirmed when fans took to social media to vent their displeasure.

But if he stays in charge of the Blues until November, the Spaniard will be put to the ultimate test by a midweek visit from local rivals and former club Liverpool.

Between 2004 until 2010, he was the manager of the Reds, taking them to the Champions League and the Premier League. The summary comes to a close.