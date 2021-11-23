Everton manager Rafa Benitez is the subject of a ‘amazing’ revelation from Thomas Frank.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, has expressed his respect for Everton manager Rafa Benitez, believing him to be one of the best in the game.

On Sunday afternoon, the Blues face Frank’s side at the Brentford Community Stadium, hoping to end a six-game losing streak.

On Sunday, Benitez’s team were convincingly defeated by Manchester City, and they haven’t won all three points since a 2-0 victory over Norwich City at Goodison Park in September.

After Carlo Ancelotti departed Goodison Park to return to Real Madrid in the summer, Benitez took over.

The 61-year-old brought a plethora of experience to the club, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

Due to his time with Liverpool, his hiring was possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Frank, on the other hand, believes that Benitez, who has twice been voted UEFA Manager of the Year, has accomplished some incredible exploits in the game.

“I believe Rafa is one of the finest managers the world has ever seen,” he remarked. His resume speaks for itself, and I think what he’s accomplished is fantastic. I have a lot of respect for him.” Brentford drew 3-3 at Newcastle United on Saturday to break a run of four Premier League defeats, and Frank is urging his team to better defend crosses into the box.

“We need to improve our defense in duels and crosses into the box, which we generally do quite well,” he remarked.

“It’s something we put a lot of emphasis on and talk about a lot, especially defensive set pieces.” To be fair, after a second ball drop, we’ve only given up two lucky ones.

“One was Tielemans (for Leicester) into the top corner, and this was the first contact in the box where we’ve surrendered in the first 12 games, so we’ve done exceptionally well.”

“And the rest of the set pieces have been spot on, so their first goal is a bit of a fluke, but we need to keep moving forward and training.”