Everton manager Rafa Benitez is faced with a Yerry Mina decision as Anthony Gordon’s situation worsens.

Rafa Benitez’s 100 percent record as Everton manager came to an end with the 1-0 defeat to West Ham United, but with another game at Goodison Park on the horizon next Saturday, the Blues will be desperate to bounce back immediately.

Watford are up next, fresh off a 5-0 home thumping by Liverpool in new manager Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge, but with preparations for that game delayed by the international break, the Italian will at least have had a full week to prepare his side.

But, after his team’s defeat, what changes would Benitez be tempted to make for the Hornets’ visit?

The center-back position is expected to be the first major choice to be made.

For the majority of the season, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina have been the first-choice partnership, but the latter was benched for the West Ham match after returning from a trio of World Cup qualifiers with Colombia (in which he played the full 270 minutes) just 48 hours prior.

Ben Godfrey was restored to his preferred position as a result of the decision, but with Mina expected to be fully healthy by next weekend, Benitez may opt to restore one of his most consistent players.

Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have both impressed in recent weeks in central midfield, and despite a downturn in form against the Hammers, you’d expect their engine room combo to continue.

Everton will be hoping that forward duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison can return from their injuries, but Benitez stated after the game on Sunday that the Brazilian was closer to returning than the England international.

The Blues manager’s decision process would clearly be influenced by the potential returns of one or both.

Alex Iwobi was promoted to the starting lineup at the expense of Anthony Gordon, and the youngster can consider himself unlucky given his encouraging performance against Manchester United, but the Nigerian failed to impress despite being used as a left winger and then as a ‘number 10′ in a more central attacking midfield role.

