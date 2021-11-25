Everton manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed the additions of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Demarai Gray to his injury list.

Rafa Benitez has revealed that Abdoulaye Doucoure is close to returning to full fitness, while Demarai Gray’s injury is not as serious as first thought.

The former has been out of action for his club since suffering a metatarsal injury in October, last appearing for Everton in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

The Blues have been without a central defender for a long time, but the Frenchman might make his comeback against Brentford on Sunday.

Benitez said in his pre-match press conference that the midfielder trained on Thursday, which explains why Everton might not have to take such a big risk by reintroducing him right away.

“The one who was predicted because it was a metatarsal injury was Doucoure,” the manager said.

“He’s been training today, so he’s a player who might be available.” We have four or five (injuries), so we can’t control Tom Davies’ injury, which was a knee issue.

“The others are closing up on Doucoure, but I believe he has a chance.”

“It’s a metatarsal problem, so if he’s fine, he’s fine.” It’s not a muscle issue where you have to be cautious because you can overdo.

“We have to make sure that if he’s available, everything is great, and he’s confident, he goes to the game.” When you come back from an injury and he’s like that, there’s always a danger, but it’s not a huge risk.” Benitez also addressed Everton’s other injury concerns, confirming that Gray might still feature this weekend.

The winger was replaced in the first half of Chelsea’s defeat to Man City on Sunday, but his abductor problem appears to be much better than first thought.

Yerry Mina and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though, will be absent this weekend, according to the boss.

“Today, [Gray] had a light workout session. Benitez added, “Very light.”

“So, we’ll see whether he’s available.” Perhaps he won’t have much time, but the injury was less serious than we had anticipated.

“Yerry is progressing well, but he isn’t quite ready yet. Dominic, obviously, hasn’t done so yet.

"We're bringing certain players back." "This is the issue."