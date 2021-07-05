Everton manager Rafa Benitez and his players arrive for the first day of training.

Everton players have begun reporting to Finch Farm for pre-season training as the club enters the Rafa Benitez era.

The manager was appointed last week, taking over after Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure to Real Madrid at the beginning of the month.

The former Liverpool manager has agreed to a three-year contract at Goodison Park, and his job begins on Monday morning.

This is the first time Everton’s squad has returned to Finch Farm since Ancelotti’s departure at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The majority of Blues players are anticipated to return to their teammates, including James Rodriguez, who was unexpectedly left out of Colombia’s Copa America roster earlier this summer.

After missing the end of last season due to injury, Jean-Philippe Gbamin is back with the rest of the team on Monday, as he has recently posted many photographs and videos of him working on his fitness on social media.

Benitez will lead his first Everton training sessions this week, ahead of the start of the club’s pre-season fixtures at the end of the month.

The Blues will first compete in the Florida Cup in the United States, where they will face Millonarios before meeting either Inter Milan or Arsenal.

Everton will then return to the United Kingdom to face Manchester United at Old Trafford a week before the start of the Premier League season on August 14th when Southampton visits Goodison Park.